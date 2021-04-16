Postponed Chicago Game Rescheduled for April 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Friday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game against the Chicago Wolves that was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 15 and ultimately postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

All tickets for the April 15 game will be valid for April 29. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The Griffins will return to action tonight when they host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. to start a seven-game homestand. Fans can watch the game on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

