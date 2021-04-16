Comets Come up Short against Bruins, Lose 6-2

Utica, NY - Despite scoring the first two goals of the contest, the Comets couldn't muster the necessary offense to keep pace with the Providence Bruins in their first meeting of the season

In the first period, the Comets came out flying with several quality opportunities and it was Nolan Stevens that finally capitalized for Utica. Stevens took a great pass from his older brother John and fired it past Bruins goaltender Kyle Keyser at 6:43. It was Stevens' third goal of the season. As the period progressed, once again Utica found the back of the net when Curtis McKenzie blasted a rebound in off the shot taken by Lukas Jasek and at 15:09 of the initial period, the Comets led 2-0. Late in the period however, it was a goal on the power-play by the Bruins that finally got them on the board when a hard one-timer blasted by Brady Lyle with just 35 seconds left in the period found it's way through Comets goalie Joel Hofer.

In the middle frame, the Bruins came out firing on all cylinders and didn't take long to the tie the contest. At 2:25 of the period, Robert Lantosi, scoring his seventh of the year, drove the net and roofed a shot over the shoulder of Hofer. With the contest tied at 2-2, Lantosi struck yet again. As Jakub Lauko carried the puck down the left wing side, he sent a perfect past to Lantosi who redirected it into the cage and Providence secured their first lead of the period.

In the final stanza, Bruins captain Paul Carey scored his second of the season at 10:39 to put his team up 5-1 with a goal right off an offensive zone faceoff win. As the period continued, Will Lockwood was credited with his first professional fight after going toe to toe with Lauko. Both went to the box for five minutes getting an ovation from their respective teammates. Edwuards Tralmaks added another Bruins goal late in the third to put the Bruins up 6-2 and skated away with the victory.

The Comets are back in action on Monday night against divisional rival, the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 P.M. on the road.

