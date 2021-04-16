Silver Knights Win in Overtime, 2-1

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Tucson Roadrunners in overtime, 2-1, Thursday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Tucson Roadrunners opened the contest with a goal at the 8:54 mark in the first period to grab the early lead. Henderson knotted the game at 2-2 when Cody Glass found Vegas native Gage Quinney speeding up the ice for a shorthanded breakaway goal in the second period. The third period remained scoreless after strong play from both goaltenders. In overtime Cody Glass once again found Gage Quinney for a rocket shot that was blocked and floated behind the goaltender to give Henderson the 2-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Tucson Roadrunners again on Saturday night at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on The CW Las Vegas, AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

