P-Bruins Back in the Win Column with 6-2 Victory over Utica Comets

MARLBOROUGH, MA. - Robert Lantosi scored two goals, Jakub Lauko picked up two assists, and Kyle Keyser made 25 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Utica Comets, 6-2, on Friday afternoon. In total, 12 different Providence skaters recorded at least one point in the victory. Additionally, four P-Bruins recorded a multi-point game. With the victory, Providence improved to 14-4-1 on the season with a plus-23 goal differential. Providence outshot Utica, 40-27, and went five-for-five on the penalty kill.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

UTICA 2 0 0 2

PROVIDENCE 1 2 3 6

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

On the game

"As a coach, what I liked about today was their team made us play the right way. Early on they were in our face and on the forecheck, as advertised. I loved our response to going down 2-0. We looked like we were a little bit sleepy - let's be honest. Once we started to advance pucks, play with some speed, and get after it a little bit, I thought it was a good last two periods."

On Lauko

"Lauks is an intriguing player. He's very young and I think he's still finding his way. He's shown, on multiple occasions, his willingness to defend teammates with a fight. My only fear is of injury, but to be honest with you, he's handled himself just fine in all of them. If that's going to be part of his game, I'm not going to discourage that and I think his teammates and our organization certainly value that. We're not going to push him over the boards to go fight a bunch of guys, but at the same token when he came back to that bench I guarantee you all 20 guys on the bench were certainly very appreciative of his efforts. I'm very impressed by the young man, for sure.

STATS

- Robert Lantosi scored two goals and has 13 points (8G, 5A) on the season. Lantosi's eight goals lead the P-Bruins.

- Brady Lyle scored a goal and added an assist. Lyle has six goals on the season, which is tied for the AHL lead amongst defensemen.

- Jakub Lauko picked up two assists and now has 17 points (5G, 12A) on the season. Lauko's 17 points are tied with Cameron Hughes for the team lead.

- Urho Vaakanainen recorded his first multi-point game of the season with two assists.

- Eduards Tralmaks scored his second goal of the season in just his third AHL game.

- Kyle Keyser made 25 saves on 27 shots for his third win of the season. Keyser is 3-1-0 on the year with a 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage.

- Cameron Hughes recorded his team-leading 13th assist of the season.

- Zach Senyshyn made his return to the P-Bruins lineup for the first time since March 10 and scored his sixth goal of the season. Senyshyn has 10 points (6G, 4A) in 12 games this season and has recorded at least one point in all but three games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut and take on the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Tuesday, April 20 at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

PROVIDENCE 19 29

HARTFORD 17 21

BRIDGEPORT 17 7

