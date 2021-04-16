Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Ben Thomas to Syracuse Crunch

April 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Ben Thomas to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Thomas, 24, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, posting two shots on goal and +1 rating. He made his NHL debut on April 4 against the Detroit Red Wings. Thomas has also played in 11 games for Syracuse this season, posting a goal and eight points to go along with six penalty minutes. He ranks first among all Crunch defensemen for assists (seven) and is tied for first for points. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound defenseman has skated in 285 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past six seasons, collecting 14 goals and 87 points.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.