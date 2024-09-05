Gordon Sensational in 3-0 Blanking of Rainiers

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon was dominant, tossing 8.0 innings of six-hit ball before Geoff Hartlieb slammed the door with a scoreless ninth, as Albuquerque recorded their first shutout of the 2024 season in a 3-0 triumph over Tacoma on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Elehuris Montero paced the offense with a 3-for-4 evening, including a solo homer in the fourth inning and RBI single in the eighth. For the first time all season, the Isotopes have won four consecutive games.

Topes Scope: - Gordon's outing marks the 11th time in Isotopes history a pitcher finished a start with at least 8.0 scoreless innings (last: Sam Howard - July 4, 2017 vs. Sacramento). It was the second occurrence against Tacoma, as Sean Bergman hurled a nine-inning shutout on July 18, 2003, the first shutout recorded by Albuquerque at Isotopes Park.

- Gordon was the first Albuquerque hurler to complete eight frames since Matt Flemer on Aug. 20, 2017 at Sacramento. Flemer allowed one run in that outing, as the Isotopes edged the River Cats 2-1.

- Albuquerque won their fourth straight game, setting a new season-best. They had previously won three in a row on a trio of instances (June 15-18 vs. El Paso and at OKC, June 20-22 at OKC, July 10-12 vs. Tacoma). The club has won a minimum of four straight for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 2023 (seven).

- The Isotopes blanked their opponent for the first time since a 7-0 triumph vs. Oklahoma City on Sept. 22, 2023. Gordon also started that game and worked 7.0 frames. Additionally, it was Albuquerque's eighth all-time shutout pitched against Tacoma (last: April 19, 2019 at Isotopes Park; 6-0). The last occurrence at Cheney Stadium was April 9, 2016, when Jeff Hoffman threw six innings in his Triple-A debut, a 2-0 victory.

- Gordon set a career-high by pitching eight innings. He had completed 7.0 frames on nine previous instances. Gordon has a 2.20 ERA (32.2 IP/8 ER) in his last six starts with the Isotopes, dating back to June 16 vs. El Paso.

- Hartlieb recorded his second save of the season, working around a one-out double from Rylan Thomas. Hartlieb has twirled eight consecutive scoreless appearances, tied with Dugan Darnell (June 7-July 10) for most on the team this year.

- Montero was 3-for-4, his 23rd multi-hit performance in 49 contests with Albuquerque this season, but just his third in his last 19 games. Montero has driven in multiple runs in back-to-back games for the first time since July 23-24 vs. Round Rock.

- Greg Jones stole second base after singling to start the contest. It was his 41st swipe of the year, tying him with Reggie Abercrombie (2007) for second-most in a season in Isotopes history. Jones is eight steals away from tying Dee Gordon (2013) for the top mark.

- Hunter Stovall has doubled in back-to-back contests for the third time in 2024 (also: May 19-21 vs. El Paso and at Salt Lake, June 19-20 at Oklahoma City). Stovall extended his hitting streak to seven games, with one knock in five of the contests.

- Yanquiel Fernández recorded his first outfield assist at Triple-A, catching a liner in right field and delivering a cannon throw home, cutting down Ryan Bliss to end the sixth inning.

- The Isotopes and Rainiers each turned three double plays, tied for the most combined in a game this season (also: Aug. 3 at Las Vegas). It was Albuquerque's eighth time with at least three double plays turned.

- Jones' steal extended Albuquerque's streak with at least one swipe to nine consecutive games, second-longest of the season. They set a team record with 12 straight from April 18-May 1.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff did not walk a batter for the third time this season (also: April 5 at OKC, May 29 vs. OKC). It was the first time they accomplished the feat against Tacoma since July 1, 2017.

- Over the last eight contests, the Isotopes have compiled a 2.63 ERA (72.0 IP/21 ER) which is second-best in Triple-A during the span (Sugar Land, 2.47 ERA). Reno and Tacoma have compiled a mere .227 batting average against Albuquerque pitching since Aug. 27.

- The Isotopes have claimed the first two games of a series in Tacoma for the first time since April 30-May 2, 2018, when Albuquerque took three of four at Cheney Stadium. On Deck: Albuquerque will aim for a fifth consecutive victory on Thursday night, with left-handed pitcher Josh Rogers set to take the hill. Fellow southpaw Rob Kaminsky is slated to start for Tacoma. First pitch from Cheney Stadium is 7:05 PT (8:05 MT).

