El Paso Edges Reno, 7-6

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso reliever Austin Davis left the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Chihuahuas' 7-6 win over the Reno Aces Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. It was Davis' 10th save of the season, which is tied for the second-most in the Pacific Coast League.

The score was tied 6-6 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning when Cal Mitchell hit a go-ahead RBI double. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Brandon Lockridge went 5-for-5 to set a new career high for hits in a game. He was the first El Paso player to collect five hits in a game since Tim Locastro on May 7, 2024 vs. Albuquerque. Lockridge has a six-game hitting streak and has a .615 on-base percentage during the streak.

Eguy Rosario hit a two-run home run in the top of the third for El Paso, his 20th Triple-A homer of the season. It's the second season that Rosario has reached 20 home runs with El Paso, as he hit 22 in 2022. El Paso starter Carl Edwards Jr. struck out 10 batters to match the most by a Chihuahuas' pitcher in a game this season. The Chihuahuas and Aces have split the first two games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Aces 6 Final Score (09/04/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (22-37), Reno (33-25)

Next Game: Thursday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-3, 5.95) vs. Reno LHP Logan Allen (4-3, 5.35). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.