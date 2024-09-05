OKC Falls to Space Cowboys

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Andre Lipcius hit a home run in the ninth inning and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club went on to bring the potential game-tying run to the plate, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys held on for a 3-1 win Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land (36-23/85-49) scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning. Quincy Hamilton hit a RBI double out to right field for a 1-0 lead. Tommy Sacco Jr. then followed with a two-run home run out to right field for a 3-0 lead. In the ninth inning, Lipcius led off and hit a solo home run into the OKC bullpen in left-center field. James Outman later connected on a one-out single. Sugar Land closer Wander Suero then retired the next two Oklahoma City (30-30/70-65) batters to end the game and tie the Pacific Coast League record with his 33rd save of the season.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City lost a third consecutive game for the first time since Aug. 8-10 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has lost the first three games of a series for the first time since starting a road series in Sacramento 0-4 May 14-17.

-Andre Lipcius' solo home run in the ninth inning accounted for OKC's lone run of the game. The home run was his 24th of the season and first since Aug. 27 in Round Rock...Lipcius extended his on-base streak to a career-best 26 games. The on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and is the third-longest by an OKC player this season.

-Ryan Ward and Kody Hoese each recorded multi-hit games for OKC, with both players going 2-for-4. Hoese hit his team-leading 31st double of the season.

-Dalton Rushing drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 25 games for the second-longest active streak in the league behind Lipcius. Rushing has now reached base in each of his first 25 Triple-A games since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6.

-OKC starting pitcher Jon Duplantier (2-2) tied his career-high with nine strikeouts in the loss, reaching the mark for the second time in as many starts with OKC as he also had nine strikeouts Aug. 30 in Round Rock...OKC's pitching staff finished the game with 14 strikeouts as OKC reached double-digit strikeouts eight times in the last 10 games. OKC has 114 strikeouts over the last 10 games.

-OKC has now held opponents to three runs or less 11 times in the last 16 games. Since Aug. 18, OKC owns a 2.93 ERA - lowest in all of Triple-A over the 16-game span - and has allowed a total of 50 runs.

-OKC's offense was held to one run and OKC has scored a total of six runs through the first three games of the series. OKC has now scored three runs or less seven times in the last 13 games...OKC recorded six hits and has finished with six hits or less in each of the first three games of the series. OKC has now been held to six hits or less nine times in the last 13 games.

-OKC players and coaches wore special jerseys in promotion of the upcoming premiere of the FOX series "Rescue: Hi-Surf." The jerseys are being auctioned to benefit the American Red Cross.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Sugar Land continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as OKC will "Pack the Park Blue" with OU Health to help raise awareness for prostate cancer. OKC players and coaches will wear special edition blue jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and the evening culminates with a unique drone show following the game, presented by OU Health.

