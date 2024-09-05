Las Vegas Earns 6-2 Win Over Round Rock on Wednesday Night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (27-31 | 64-68) fell for the second consecutive night at Las Vegas Ballpark to the Las Vegas Aviators (29-29 | 66-67) by a final score of 6-2 on Wednesday. The Express have lost five consecutive games.

Round Rock reliever RHP Daniel Robert (3-2, 2.80) earned the loss after 1.0 inning with three earned runs on two hits and one strikeout. Las Vegas reliever RHP Pedro Santos (2-2, 5.63) took home the win after 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball with one walk and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

The E-Train managed to plate two runs in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff walk for CF Dustin Harris, he stole second base. 1B Blaine Crim walked before a single for DH Sam Huff plated Harris and advanced Crim to third base. A sacrifice fly from RF Kellen Strahm made it 2-0.

The Aviators tacked a run on the board in the second inning. A two-out solo home run for SS Darrell Hernaiz cut the Express lead at 2-1.

Las Vegas evened the score in the third inning with a two-out rally. A double for LF Hoy Park and a wild pitch advanced him to third base. After CF Ryan Noda walked, 2B Logan Davidson singled to tie the game at two.

The Aviators scored four in the seventh inning and took a 6-2 lead. All nine men batted in the frame. Park singled in one run, Davidson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score another before DH Carlos Perez drove home two more with a double. The E-Train could not score the rest of the night and fell, 6-2.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Dane Dunning made his first start and his second appearance with the Express in 2024. Dunning went 4.0 innings with two runs on three hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Express OF Trevor Hauver went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. He owns a 15-game on-base streak in which he is slashing .357/.463/.625 with nine doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, eight runs scored, 10 walks and 16 strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas are scheduled for game three of the series on Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark with first pitch slated for 9:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-1, 2.28) will face Aviators LHP Brady Basso (4-3, 5.19). First pitch is set for 9:05 p.m. CT.

