Oat Milkers Fall 7-6 in Nail Biter to the Chihuahuas

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada - The Malmo Oat Milkers (33-25, 68-65) failed to capitalize against the El Paso Chihuahuas (22-37, 53-81) in a 7-6 loss on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Malmo came back from a three-run deficit twice in the loss but was unable to take a lead.

Despite the loss, Tim Tawa continued to shine, collecting two base knocks including his fifth big fly of the campaign. Since his promotion to Triple-A Reno, the Stanford alumnus has gone 19-for-53 (.358) with 10 extra-base hits, five home runs, 10 RBI, and six walks.

Sergio Alcantara continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with a double and a two-RBI double to tie the ballgame in the sixth. The switch-hitter has been clutch in the first two games this series, driving in five total runs.

Albert Almora came through in the bottom of the eighth, smacking his MiLB-leading 43rd double down the left-field line to score two runs and tie the game at 6-6 heading into the ninth.

Blake Walston posted a solid outing despite taking a no-decision, surrendering three runs on nine hits and two walks across 5 2/3 frames to El Paso, he punched out seven.

The Malmo Oat Milkers will return in Thursday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Albert Almora: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

