Aviators INF Nick Allen & LHP Brady Basso Earn PCL Honors

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for August in Major League Baseball's player development system.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) shortstop Nick Allen batted .385/.477/.659 and led the league in OPS (1.136) while finishing second in average (.385), hots (35), doubles (10) and on-base percentage (.477). He was third in total bases (60) and fourth in slugging percentage (.659) at the time he was promoted to Oakland on August 28. He recorded 10 multi-hit games and separate hitting streaks of eight, six and six games in August. Allen, 25, was selected by Oakland in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Parker High School in San Diego, California.

Las Vegas left-hander Brady Basso was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in five starts as he allowed eight earned runs on 18 hits and four walks over 25.1 innings. He struck out 27 and held opponents to a .191 average. His WHIP (0.87) was best in the league among pitchers with four or more starts. Basso, 26, was selected by Oakland in the 16th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

