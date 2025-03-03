Minor League Baseball's 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game Set for Saturday, September 27th in Las Vegas

March 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that the 2025 Triple-A National Championship Game, which will feature the winners of the International League and Pacific Coast League meeting in a single-game format, will be played on Saturday, September 27th in Las Vegas.

The Triple-A National Championship Game, which will follow the best-of-three League Championship Series of the two leagues, will crown an overall winner of the highest level of the Minor Leagues. Tickets are on sale now through the Aviators' website.

Each Triple-A season will be split into two halves, with the first half ending on June 22nd and the second half commencing on June 24th. The regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 21st. Following an off day on September 22nd, the first-half winners will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three LCS, which are slated to begin on Tuesday, September 23rd. The winners of the two LCS will advance to Las Vegas Ballpark, which will host the Triple-A Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season.

"The Triple-A National Championship Game has become a staple of the Minor League Baseball postseason and Las Vegas Ballpark provides the perfect setting for this nationally televised game," said Morgan Sword, MLB's Executive Vice President, Baseball Operations. "We appreciate the Las Vegas Aviators serving as host for this great event once again and we look forward to another terrific crowd and exciting game to finish the Minor League season."

"As one of the premier ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball, it's only fitting that this event be held here once again and we're looking forward to another exciting ballgame with a great crowd," said Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer Don Logan.

Since the Triple-A National Championship Game's inception in 2006, the Pacific Coast League has won 10 of the 17 winner-take-all games against the International League. The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 13-6, to win the 2024 Triple-A National Championship Game.

ALL-TIME TRIPLE-A CHAMPIONS

*1983: ¬Ë*Tidewater (IL)

1988: Indianapolis (IL)

1989: Indianapolis (IL)

*1990: ¬Ë*Omaha (AA)

*1991: ¬Ë*Denver (AA)

1998: New Orleans (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

*1999: ¬Ë*Vancouver (PCL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

*2000: ¬Ë*Indianapolis (IL) at Las Vegas (Cashman Field)

2006: Tucson (PCL)

*2007: ¬Ë*Sacramento (PCL)

*2008: ¬Ë*Sacramento (PCL)

*2009: ¬Ë*Durham (IL)

*2010: ¬Ë*Columbus (IL)

*2011: ¬Ë*Columbus (IL)

*2012: ¬Ë*Reno (PCL)

2013: Omaha (PCL)

2014: Omaha (PCL)

2015: Fresno (PCL)

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL)

2017: Durham (IL)

2018: Memphis (PCL)

2019: Sacramento (PCL)

2020: MiLB season canceled/COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Durham (Triple-A East, best overall record, 86-44, .662)

2022: Durham (IL)

2023: Norfolk (IL)

2024: Sugar Land (PCL)

