OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - September 5, 2024

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-23/84-49)

at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (30-29/70-64)

Game #135 of 150/Second Half #60 of 75/Home #66 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Ray Gaither (2-0, 3.00) vs. OKC-RHP Jon Duplantier (2-1, 4.91)

Thursday, September 5, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KOKQ-FM Q94.7, q947fm.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Baseball Club continues its home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has lost the first two games of a series for the first time since July 9-10 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Despite losses the last two nights, OKC is 15-6 over the last 21 games...Tonight is FOX "Rescue: Hi-Surf" Night, featuring custom player jerseys and unique entertainment to celebrate the upcoming Sept. 22 premiere of the FOX series "Rescue: Hi-Surf." The jerseys are being auctioned to benefit the American Red Cross at milbauctions.com.

Last Game : The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored runs in each of the final five innings as they sent the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to an 8-3 loss Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning on a RBI single by Trey Cabbage and would extend to a 4-0 lead with a RBI double by Cooper Hummel in the sixth inning and a two-run homer by Cabbage in the seventh inning. OKC scored its first run of the night in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Alan Trejo. Sugar Land responded with two runs in the eighth inning before Dalton Rushing knocked a two-run double for OKC to cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the inning. Sugar Land answered again with two runs on a homer by Pedro León to take an 8-3 lead in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Jon Duplantier (2-1) is scheduled to make his fourth appearance of the season with OKC since joining the team in mid-August...He most recently started Aug. 30 in Round Rock, allowing two runs and two hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and tied his career-high mark with nine strikeouts, earning his second win with the team. He gave up two quick runs and two hits in the first inning, then retired 12 of his last 15 batters faced, including eight via strikeout, holding the Express 0-for-12...Duplantier signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent Aug. 8 after a stint in independent ball. After signing, he pitched once for Double-A Tulsa Aug. 10 before joining OKC Aug. 16...He made 16 relief appearances with Triple-A Syracuse earlier this season, and after being released in June, made four starts with the Lake Country DockHounds of the American Association...Duplantier signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets in February after spending 2023 in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. His only game action of 2023 came as part of a rehab assignment with High-A Jersey Shore before being released in June...Duplantier spent the 2022 season with OKC, making 34 appearances (14 starts) and posting a 5-3 record and 4.80 ERA over 93.2 IP with 109 strikeouts against 57 walks. He finished second on the team in innings pitched and strikeouts...Duplantier was originally selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Rice University.

Against the Space Cowboys : 2024: 5-9 2023: 18-6 All-time: 51-35 At OKC: 26-15

PCL first-half champion Sugar Land and OKC meet for their third and final series this season. This is also the teams' first series of 2024 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and first during the second half of the season...OKC and Sugar Land played 12 times at Constellation Field during the first half, with the Space Cowboys going 7-5...The teams last met June 11-16 in Sugar Land, with the Space Cowboys winning the series, 4-2. OKC won the series opener and finale, but Sugar Land won four straight games in between and scored 10 or more runs twice in the series. It was the first time Sugar Land won four straight games against OKC since 2021...The teams split a six-game series in Sugar Land May 7-12, and four of the games were decided by two runs or less. On May 9, OKC defeated Sugar Land, 22-3, scoring the team's most runs in a game this season and most since scoring 24 runs June 11, 2023 in El Paso. Fueled by that victory, OKC outscored the Space Cowboys, 44-24, in the series...Through the first two series between the teams, Drew Avans paced OKC with 18 hits. Avans and Andre Lipcius scored 11 runs each and Hunter Feduccia racked up 14 RBI. Feduccia and Kody Hoese homered three times through the first 12 meetings...OKC won the 2023 series, 18-6, and went 9-2 over the final 11 games against the Space Cowboys. OKC won five of six games in two of the four series and at least four games in each series as OKC went 9-3 both at home and on the road...This current series marks Sugar Land's first trip to OKC since May 16-21, 2023...Sugar Land has won six of the last seven games between the teams as well as eight of the last 11 games.

September Status: Oklahoma City has lost back-to-back games for the second time in the last seven games, but also for just the second time since Aug. 10. The team is now 3-4 over the last seven games after going 12-2 over the previous 14 games...OKC is currently 12-5 over the last 17 games and 15-6 over the last 21 games. Since Aug. 4, OKC is 18-9 and the team's 18 wins are tied for most in all of Triple-A during the span...OKC entered its Aug. 4 game in El Paso with a 52-55 record overall and 12-20 in the second half. Now 27 games later, OKC's overall record sits at six games above .500 (70-64) and OKC is now 30-29 in the second half. Before the recent turnaround, OKC went 15-28 from June 12-Aug. 3...Current opponent Sugar Land won the first half PCL title in June and will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series later this month. The Space Cowboys currently lead the second-half standings, however if they also win the second half, the second-place team in the second half will advance to the postseason. Reno is currently 2.0 games behind Sugar Land in second place with 16 games remaining, while OKC, Salt Lake and Tacoma are tied for third place and sit 5.5 games behind Sugar Land and 3.5 games behind Reno. Meanwhile, Las Vegas is just a half-game behind the three teams tied for third place and Albuquerque is just 1.0 game out of third place...OKC has four more games remaining against the Space Cowboys this week before playing six games against Tacoma next week.

Paused at the Plate : Last night Oklahoma City scored three runs or less in a second straight game, for the fourth time in the last seven games and sixth time in the last 12 games. On Wednesday, OKC was held to six hits or less for the fifth time in the last seven games and eighth time in the last 12 games...Since Aug. 22, OKC's 86 hits and .214 AVG over the last 12 games are lowest in the PCL. During that time, 14 of the team's 53 runs (26 percent) and 13 of the team's 86 hits (15 percent) occurred during two big innings in Round Rock in the previous series...Two of OKC's six hits last night went for extra bases and OKC now has nine extra-base hits over the last three games after being held to a total of five extra-base hits over the previous four games...OKC has scored three or fewer runs in 13 of the last 15 losses as well as 19 of the last 22 defeats. In the last four losses, OKC has scored a combined nine runs...OKC held a season-best .295 team batting average in April, then hit .260 in May, .261 in June and .252 in July. Now since Aug. 1, OKC owns a .238 team batting average - last in the PCL...Since the All-Star Break, OKC is 23-18. In the team's 23 wins, OKC has scored 165 runs (7.2 RPG) with 222 combined hits (9.7 HPG). However, in the team's 18 losses during the span, OKC has scored a total of 44 runs (2.4 RPG) and has tallied 117 hits (6.5 HPG).

Rush Hour : Dalton Rushing connected on a two-run double in the eighth inning Wednesday and has now reached base in each of his first 24 Triple-A games since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa Aug. 6. His on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the league behind teammate Andre Lipcius' 25-game streak. It's the second-longest on-base streak in Rushing's professional career as he compiled a 29-game on-base streak with High-A Great Lakes last season from April 7-May 14, 2023. Going back to his time with Tulsa, he has reached base in 26 consecutive games...The catcher/outfielder is slashing .294/.425/.529 since joining OKC. His 18 walks are second-most in the league during that time, while his 19 runs scored are tied for fourth and his .425 OBP is sixth.

Climbing the Charts : Drew Avans went 1-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to six games (7x26). He is now nine hits away from tying Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002) as the Bricktown-era career leader in hits (448) with 16 games remaining in the season...Throughout 2024, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (334), walks (256) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 458 career games, 439 hits and 116 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (81)...Avans leads the PCL this season with 94 runs, is second with 75 walks, sixth with 34 stolen bases and seventh with 124 hits.

Up to Kode : Kody Hoese recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. His ground-rule double in the seventh inning was his team-leading 30th double of the season and his total ranks fourth in the PCL this season, while his 49 extra-base hits are tied for ninth in the league...Since Aug. 1, Hoese is slashing .326/.423/.674 while collecting 29 hits, 16 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 21 RBI and 21 runs scored over 28 games.

Mound Matters : The eight runs allowed by OKC Wednesday were the most allowed by the team since a 9-2 loss in Las Vegas Aug. 15. In the 16 games from Aug. 16-Sept. 3, OKC had allowed 48 total runs - fewest in all of Triple-A during the span. OKC entered Wednesday's game having allowed three or fewer runs in five of the previous nine games and no more than four runs in eight of the nine games, totaling 24 runs...Since Aug. 18 (15 G), OKC owns a 2.93 ERA - lowest in all of Triple-A - as OKC has allowed a Triple-A-low 47 runs (44 ER) during the 15-game span. Last night was just the fifth time in those 15 games OKC allowed more than three runs...Going back to Aug. 6, OKC's 3.51 ERA is third-lowest among all 30 Triple-A teams trailing only Sugar Land's 3.31 ERA and Worcester's 3.40 ERA...Over the 26-game stretch since. Aug. 6, OKC has allowed three runs or less in 13 of the 26 games and four runs or less in 17 of the last 26 games...OKC's pitching staff recorded nine more strikeouts last night and OKC now has 100 strikeouts over the last nine games - most in the league since Aug. 25 - with at least 10 strikeouts in seven of the nine games...Sugar Land finished with 12 hits last night, marking just the fourth time in the last 15 games an OKC opponent finished with double-digit hits in a game...The Space Cowboys scored in five straight innings last night between the fifth and ninth innings. OKC had allowed opponent to score in consecutive innings just three times in the previous 16 games and once in the previous seven games. OKC never allowed a run in three straight innings in the 16-game span. It's also the first time an opponent scored in more than three innings in one game since Aug. 15 in Las Vegas when the Aviators scored in six of eight trips to the plate.

Around the Horn : Andre Lipcius extended his on-base streak to a career-best 25 games with a walk in the eighth inning last night. His on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the third-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player with Drew Avans. Hunter Feduccia reached base in a team season-best 30 straight games June 6-Aug. 3, while Trey Sweeney reached base in 27 games March 29-April 30...OKC has not committed an error in seven straight games for the team's longest stretch without an error since going eight consecutive games without a miscue June 9-18...Tonight OKC will try to avoid losing the first three games of a series for the first time since May 14-17 in Sacramento when OKC lost four straight games. This is only the team's second 0-2 start in the last 17 series and fourth in 25 series this season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.