Reno Resident Who Received Two Liver Transplants by Age 14 Will be Recognized at September 6 Reno Aces Game

RENO, Nev. - At just 8 months old, Caitlin Howard, was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a condition in infants which can cause liver failure. Her father, Mitchell Howard, donated part of his liver to save his daughter, allowing her to grow and thrive as a young child living in Bishop, California.

However, at age 9, she began to feel ill again--further tests revealed she needed another liver transplant. Caitlin received her second liver transplant at 14 years old after six years on the national transplant waiting list. Today at age 31, she enjoys life with family and friends, spending time outside and caring for animals.

"Connecting with Donor Network West has helped me," said Caitlin. "I didn't know anyone who had a transplant growing up, especially in my small town. Now, I know people who have experienced the waiting and the aftermath of transplant and they know what it's like."

Representing Donor Network West, Caitlin will run the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces ' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Since the start of 2024, Donor Network West has facilitated the transplantation of 1,100 organs and helped save the lives of 849 individuals. However, the national transplant waiting list continues to grow and every 10 minutes, someone in need is added to waiting list--continuing to raise awareness and further education about the impact of organ donation is critical.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2024 season. In its third year, the partnership brings significant awareness about organ donation to northern Nevada where the need is great.

"Donor Network West is honored to celebrate the lives of transplant recipients like Caitlin," said Matthew Graves, vice president of donor operations, Donor Network West. "Our partnership with the Reno Aces enables Donor Network West to further our mission to save and heal lives by highlighting the tremendous impact of organ, eye and tissue donation in northern Nevada."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation, or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the sixth and final Home Run for Life game of the 2024 season.

"In our third year of partnership with Donor Network West, we've been able to highlight the impact of organ donation during nearly 20 home games," said Eric Edelstein, Reno Aces president. "Donor Network West's work is lifesaving, and the Reno Aces are proud to support them in raising awareness of the importance of organ donation."

Anyone, regardless of age, race or health status can join the registry to become an organ donor. To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

