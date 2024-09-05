Bees Explode on Offense in Win Over River Cats

September 5, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees picked up their second consecutive win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday evening, catching fire on offense en route to a victory by the final score of 11-5.

The Bees got things going at the plate in record time on Saturday, plating six runs in the opening frame of the game to take a commanding lead right out of the gates. The offensive outburst started just two batters in, when Kyren Paris came up with a runner on and smoked a two-run home run for his first hit since returning from the injured list on Sunday. Following this, Salt Lake would push across four more in the inning, with two on a missed catch error by Sacramento catcher Blake Sabol with the bases loaded, one on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Elliot Soto and the final one coming on a passed ball by Sabol that allowed Bryce Teodosio to race home from third and make it 6-0 in favor of the Bees.

Salt Lake did not stop from here, however, putting up another crooked number in the third inning to further extend what was already a big advantage. This surge was primarily fueled by a pair of doubles, with Elliot Soto picking up the first on a ball down the left field line that brought Teodosio all the way home from first and Cole Tucker tallying the second on a 422-foot shot off the top of the wall in dead center to bring home two more runs. To cap off the scoring for the Bees after these extra-base hits, Willie Calhoun drove one in with a run-scoring groundout in the same inning, and Eric Wagaman crushed a solo home run in the eighth off of position player Donovan Walton to bring the home team's total on the day up to 11.

On the individual side, the Bees got four different multi-hit games from their lineup, with Jordyn Adams picking up three knocks and Tucker, Calhoun and Wagaman each recording two apiece. As for the RBI column, three different Salt Lake players brought in at least two, with those being Tucker, Paris and Soto. In total, eight of the nine hitters got at least one hit, and all nine reached base at least once.

The Bees will now try to keep things rolling and pick up a third straight win over the River Cats on Friday, with Kenny Rosenberg set to take the hill for Salt Lake against Sacramento's Carson Seymour for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

