Goldeyes Swept by Kansas City

WINNIPEG, MB - The Kansas City Monarchs (52-31) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-2 at Shaw Park Thursday evening, sweeping the three-game series between the two clubs.

The Goldeyes (46-37) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Kevin Lachance led off the inning with a home run down the left field line - his fourth of the season.

Kansas City responded in their next at-bat on a Casey Gillaspie double into the right field corner that scored Darnell Sweeney and tied the game at 1-1.

The Monarchs went ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Ryan Grotjohn hit a two-out solo home run to right field.

Kansas City increased their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Pete Kozma singled to right field to score Jan Hernandez before Grotjohn hit his second solo home run of the game in the top of the sixth inning - this time to right-centre field - to make the score 4-1 for the visitors.

In the top of the ninth inning, Matt Adams belted a three-run home run to centre field to give the Monarchs a 7-1 lead. It was his league leading 27th round tripper of the season.

After the first three batters in the bottom of the ninth reached base safely, the Goldeyes reduced Kansas City's lead to 7-2 on Logan Hill's one out sacrifice fly to left field that brought home Ian Sagdal. Winnipeg, however, could not sustain the late rally.

Jordan Martinson (5-1) earned the victory, allowing one run on just two hits over six innings, while Alex Manasa (3-5) was charged with the loss. He surrendered three runs on eight hits in five-and-one-third innings.

The Goldeyes now embark on their final road trip of the regular season, which takes them first to Sioux City, Iowa for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7:05 p.m. Winnipeg sends their ace Luis Ramirez (10-4, 3.91) to the mound, while the Explorers counter with Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-0, 3.60). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

Kansas City again serves as the opponent with the Goldeyes return to Shaw Park Monday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m.

