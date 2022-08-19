Herold Shines, Milkmen Squeak out Win

August 19, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







FRANKLIN, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen squeaked out a victory against the Lake Country DockHounds Thursday evening with a 3-2 victory at Franklin Field.

It was a pitching performance that will go down in the history books for the DockHounds by Nick Herold. He pitched eight full innings, giving up one run and four hits. Most notably, Herold had 12 strikeouts.

The scoring would begin at the top of the first inning when Tristen Carranza homered to left field.

In the fifth, Casey Dykstra jacked a solo home run to put the DockHounds up by two.

After retiring the side with no hits or runs through five complete, Herold gave up a solo shot in the sixth to Hector Sanchez. It would take away his chance at a perfect game.

Lake Country decided to take out their young star, Nick Herold, for the ninth inning, but it backfired.

Carlos Diaz served as the closing pitcher and immediately gave up a double to left field. Keon Barnum would smack the walk-off, two-run home run to give the Milkmen the victory. It would be the second blown save for Diaz in the series. The final score was 3-2, Milwaukee on top.

Diaz took the loss, while Peyton Gray won in relief.

The Lake Country DockHounds will begin their final homestand of the inaugural season against the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday, August 18th. Sam Matheny will be live on the call from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.