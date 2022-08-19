Goldeyes and Explorers Postponed, Double Header Saturday

August 19, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - Friday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to wet field conditions at Lewis and Clark Park.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

All the action for Saturday's double header can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca beginning with Around the Association at 3:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 28th when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.

