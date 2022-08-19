Explosive Offense Sees DockHounds Past RailCats

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds got their offense going early and stayed hot throughout as they downed the Gary SouthShore RailCats 14-5 in the series opener at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

In the very first inning, the DockHounds took the lead which they never gave up. A two-run home run got them on the board four batters into the game, putting the RailCats in an early home.

Lake Country tacked on another run in the bottom of the second, but they stormed ahead thanks to a four-run fourth. A grand slam extended their advantage to 7-0 in the blink of an eye.

However, the RailCats would not go down easily. LG Castillo doubled down the left field line and Sam Abbott drew a walk to begin the fifth, and Daniel Lingua cashed in by singling Castillo home to get Gary SouthShore on the board. The next batter, Michael Woodworth, ripped a single to right field to plate Abbott, lowering their deficit to five.

Though the DockHounds scored another run themselves in the bottom of the inning, the RailCats continued to put the pressure on the hosts in the sixth. Jesus Marriaga reached on an error to open the frame, and Castillo singled him in two hitters later. Abbott then launched a towering two-run shot over the batter's eye in center field, and his 15th home run of the year propelled the 'Cats back within three.

Nick Garcia worked a perfect sixth to keep the momentum going, but the DockHounds offense sprung to life in the bottom of the seventh. They struck for six runs in the inning, placing them ahead by nine. That edge held up the rest of the way to secure a Lake Country win.

The RailCats look to even the series upon their return to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park tomorrow as they rematch the DockHounds at 6:45 p.m. tomorrow. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv, 95.9 WEFM, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

