American Association Partners with America's Pastime Radio Network for National Broadcasts

August 19, 2022 - American Association (AA)







The American Association of Professional Baseball announces a partnership with the America's Pastime Radio Network for a first of it's kind MLB Partner League national radio broadcast. The America's Pastime Radio Network will broadcast up to 15 games beginning Saturday, August 20, 2022. Our partnership begins with a seven-games-in-seven-days tour of the league, covering all 12 teams.

The first broadcast on Saturday, August 20 begins with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at the Chicago Dogs. Then, America's Pastime will travel to Geneva, IL for the Cleburne Railroaders (Dallas, TX) at the Kane County Cougars on Sunday. The league newcomer, Lake Country (Wisconsin) will host the network on Monday as the DockHounds take on the Milwaukee Milkmen. It's rivalry game day on Tuesday, August 23 for the Sioux City Explorers at the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Then, the America's Pastime Radio Network goes international on Wednesday with the Winnipeg Goldeyes at the Kansas City Monarchs. On Thursday, August 25, it's back to Chicagoland for the Lincoln Saltdogs at Kane County followed by the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Chicago on Friday, August 26.

"The American Association is excited to place our product on a national platform," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "We know our brand of baseball and the idea we play to win will appeal to those who are still romantic about this game. The passion our fans, teams and cities hold for the league and for the game of baseball will permeate to the new found listeners on America's Pastime Network."

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with such a true baseball lovers league," said Noah Britt, President & GM of the Mobile, AL based America's Pastime Radio Network. "I have been in radio for 24 years. In all of these years I have never worked with a more professional group and a league that gets what baseball really means to the players and the communities that they are in. This is excellent baseball. Fans all over America are going to be exposed to a league that they are going to fall in love with and will follow for years to come. I am proud to have a hand in the first ever MLB Partner League national radio broadcast. A big thank you to commissioner Joshua Schaub and his great team for doing so much with their available resources."

The America's Pastime Radio Network will broadcast two more games nationally from Kansas City on September 4 and 5 before an up to six game playoff slate. Up to three Division Championship Series games will be broadcast on September 12-15. Then up to Three Wolff Cup final games will be aired September 20-22. With over 100 radio signals across the network, fans can check their local listings for their local station. Fans can also listen online to the Radio Network's flagship radio station WPMO based in the Mobile, AL market. Listen online at http://wpmoradio.com or beginning Saturday, August 20 at http://americaspastimeradio.com.

