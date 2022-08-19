Birds Swept at Fargo, Losing Streak Hits Six Games

August 19, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - Fargo-Moorhead pounded out 18 hits on Thursday and secured a spot in the 2022 American Association playoffs with a 12-3 win over Sioux Falls.

Fargo raced out to a 6-0 lead before Gavin LaValley homered to begin the fourth inning. Sioux Falls turned the RedHawks away scoreless in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could not score. The other two Canaries runs came courtesy of sacrifice flyouts from Ozzie Martinez and John Nester.

Nick Gotta led the offense, going 2-2 and reached base four times as the Birds drop to 31-51 overall. The Canaries will look to snap their six-game losing streak Friday night at Milwaukee.

BIRDS SWEPT AT FARGO, LOSING STREAK HITS SIX GAMES

Fargo, ND - Fargo-Moorhead pounded out 18 hits on Thursday and secured a spot in the 2022 American Association playoffs with a 12-3 win over Sioux Falls.

Fargo raced out to a 6-0 lead before Gavin LaValley homered to begin the fourth inning. Sioux Falls turned the RedHawks away scoreless in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could not score. The other two Canaries runs came courtesy of sacrifice flyouts from Ozzie Martinez and John Nester.

Nick Gotta led the offense, going 2-2 and reached base four times as the Birds drop to 31-51 overall. The Canaries will look to snap their six-game losing streak Friday night at Milwaukee.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.