Goldeyes Sign Canadian Rookie Bourassa

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa on Wednesday.

Bourassa recently completed his college career at the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California) where was 7-4 with a 2.88 ERA in 15 starts for the Dons as a sixth-year senior. The Lethbridge, Alberta native struck out 75, walked 24, and allowed just six home runs over 97.0 innings pitched. Bourassa was voted an All-West Coast Conference honourable mention, and tied a 75-year-old program record with 16 strikeouts during a complete game shutout of the University of Portland on April 23rd. In his first start of 2021, Bourassa earned the win over the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who was ranked second in the NCAA at the time.

Bourassa is scheduled to make his professional debut in game two of tonight's double header against the Houston Apollos.

In four combined seasons at San Francisco from 2018-21, Bourassa was 16-9 with a 2.93 ERA in 34 appearances, all of them as a starting pitcher. The 24-year-old right-hander also pitched two seasons at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. Bourassa pitched for the Western Canadian Baseball League's Lethbridge Bulls during the summer of 2017.

Bourassa was granted an additional year of eligibility in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recently completed his Masters in Sports Management from San Francisco.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Houston Apollos with a double header this afternoon at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch for game one is at 4:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

