Milkmen Grill Chicago Dogs in 5-4 Victory

Franklin, WI - The Milwaukee Milkmen take back first place after a 5-4 victory against league rival the Chicago Dogs.

Chicago starter Christian Day got off to a rough start, walking Brett Vertigan, and hitting Logan Trowbridge in the back with a pitch. Adam Brett Walker II put a run on the board with a single. Next, Trowbridge scored and Walker II made his way to third after the ball got away from Dog's center-fielder Michael Crouse. Walker II made his way home after a wild pitch, leaving the Milkmen up by three in the bottom of the first inning.

The bottom of the second wasn't much better for Chicago, Christ Conley led off with a walk and Anibal Sierra doubled, knocking in both of his teammates was Trowbridge who also doubled and made the score 5-0 Milkmen.

"Any run we can take is huge, especially early on. They say the team that scores first wins 65% of the time, so if we can score early I think our pitching and bullpen will hold them," said Trowbridge.

Chicago put their first run on the board in the top of the fourth inning. K.C. Hobson led off with a double, followed by a Ryan Lidge single, sending in Hobson was Anfernee Grier, who batted into a fielder's choice.

The score remained 5-1 Milkmen, until the top of the seventh inning. Karch Kowlacyzk subbed in for Ryan Kussmaul, and gave up two singles. The second had enough momentum to score Grant Kay. Michael Crouse made his way to first with a walk, and over to second on a wild pitch. Danny Mars knocked in Crouse with a short line-drive to center. Second baseman Aaron Hill made a diving play to end the inning and held the Dog's 5-3.

"Games like this you have got to win it, any play hit to you especially in those situations, anything that could get through that could be the game. I saw the ball hit and I made the play, I caught the ball and I really just had to go to the bathroom. So I was just like anything close to me I got to catch this," said Hill.

Zach Hartman took over for Kowalcyzk in the seventh inning and remained on the mound in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hartman struck out Grier, resulting in chirps from the Dog's dugout. Two Chicago pitchers, Jake Dahlberg and Cam Booser, would be ejected. Johnny Adams used his teammates' passion as fuel hitting a double. Kay grounded out, but sent in Lidge who had walked prior, closing Milwaukee's lead to one run.

Finishing out the game on the mound was Nate Hadley, who was able to hold the Dog's at four runs, and help his team take back first place in the division.

The Milkmen defend first place, Wednesday at 6:35 pm against the Chicago Dogs.

