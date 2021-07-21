'Dogs Ink Two Rookies to First Professional Contracts

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs have announced the signing of INF/RHP Garett Delano and LHP Ben Wereski, the club has announced.

Delano will wear No. 7 and Wereski will wear No. 22.

Delano was a John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year finalist after a standout graduate season with Mercer University - an award won by Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach.

Delano led the Bears with a .337 batting average and 52 RBIs, adding nine homers and 13 doubles. Delano also pitched to a 4.32 ERA and a 6-1 record over 12 starts and three relief outings in 2021. The right-hander found his way to Mercer after four seasons with Brown in the Ivy League.

Delano was an impact player from the beginning of his final season, earning John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Watch List honors in the preseason and winning SoCon Pitcher of the Week on March 15 and SoCon Player of the Week on May 5.

Wereski was a mainstay in his final season at Rutgers, making starts in all 13 weekend series during the past season.

Wereski went 6-2 with a 3.62 ERA in 13 appearances as a fifth-year senior after not pitching in 2020 during the shortened college baseball season.

The left-hander from Buffalo, NY led the Big Ten with a 0.99 WHIP and finished in the Top 10 of the conference in both innings pitched (76) and opponent batting average (.226). Wereski's six wins were the most for a Scarlet Knight since 2016 and he picked up eight quality starts and five starts in which he allowed no more than one earned run.

Wereski also pitched to a 5.1 strikeout/walk ratio and walked just 1.3 batters per nine - among the conference leaders in both categories.

Delano is scheduled to make his professional debut as Lincoln's second baseman on Wednesday, while Wereski is slated to make his pro debut as Thursday night's starting pitcher against the league-leading Kansas City Monarchs.

