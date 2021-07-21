Cleburne Claims Tenth Straight Series Win

GARY, Ind. - The Cleburne Railroaders scored four times in the first two innings to fight past the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-2 on Wednesday night at U.S. Steel Yard.

With the win, Cleburne (33-23) matched the franchise record with a tenth consecutive series win, established back in 2019 (June 25-July 29).

Osvaldo Martinez got the Railroaders off on the right foot with a solo home run on the second pitch of the game for a quick 1-0 lead. Cleburne then scored three runs with two outs in the second on a Martinez RBI single and a two-run single from Alay Lago, putting the Railroaders in front 4-0.

That proved to be more than enough for Cleburne starter Austin Fairchild (4-3), who fired five strong innings with three strikeouts to earn the win. He walked two and allowed just four singles. The only run Gary SouthShore (23-35) mustered against him came in the second, as Ryan Cash singled home Zach Welz to cut the lead to 4-1.

Taylor Wright took over for Cleburne in the sixth and stranded a pair of runners with a strikeout, but the RailCats scratched across a run against him in the seventh when Billy Cooke lashed an RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-2.

After Wright escaped the seventh on a strikeout and John Nester caught stealing, Michael Krauza flipped a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two more punchouts. Edward Cruz nailed down his third save of the season by retiring all three RailCats he faced in the ninth.

Jack Alkire (3-5) took the loss for Gary SouthShore, surrendering seven hits and four runs over seven innings. He threw a herculean 134 pitches in defeat.

The Railroaders and RailCats conclude the series on Thursday afternoon at 12:10 PM. Right-hander Garrett Alexander (6-5, 6.34) starts for the Railroaders, while Gary SouthShore has not yet announced their starter.

