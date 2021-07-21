American Association Game Recaps

Winnipeg 5, Houston 4 (Game 1/7 Innings)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes walked off on the Houston Apollos 5-4 in game one of their doubleheader.

The Apollos were leading 3-0 after four innings thanks to an RBI single from DH Alvaro Gonzalez (2-for-3), a sac fly and an RBI single from CF Brian Dansereau and another sac fly from LF Blake Berry. In the bottom of the fifth, 2B Kevin Lachance, C Austin Rei (2-for-3) and DH Tyler Hill (2-for-3) all hit RBI base knocks to draw the Goldeyes within one run of the Apollos.

SS Wes Darville tied things up for Winnipeg in the sixth with an RBI single, and in the seventh, RF Max Murphy hit an RBI single to center field that plated pinch runner Dakota Conners and ended the game.

Winnipeg 8, Houston 4 (Game 2/7 Innings)

Behind a six-run third inning, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-29) completed the sweep of their twin bill with the Houston Apollos with an 8-4 win in game two.

The Apollos scored first again, this time CF Brian Dansereau singled with the bases-loaded to plate DH Alvaro Gonzalez in the second, but the Goldeyes responded in the next frame. There, CF Jay Gonzalez and DH Tyler Hill hit RBI singles and 2B Kyle Martin hit a grand slam to take a commanding lead. RF Max Murphy added a two-run shot in the fifth to give the Goldeyes an 8-1 lead.

Houston rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh with an RBI double from LF Blake Berry and a two-RBI single from 1B Aaron Stubblefield but the surge ended with a pop out in foul territory on the next pitch.

Sioux Falls 2, Sioux City 1

The Sioux Falls Canaries (23-34) edged the Sioux City Explorers 2-1 in a pitcher's duel on Wednesday evening at home.

The Canaries scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when DH Jabari Henry tripled to score CF Cade Gotta and SS Angelo Altavilla. The Explorers threatened in the ninth as they loaded up the bases and DH Sebastian Zawada singled home 3B Jose Sermo. But closer Caleb Frare settled in and struck out the next two batters to end the game and bag his sixth save of the year.

Starting pitcher Charlie Hasty improved to 2-0 on the year as he tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed five hits and struck out six batters.

Sioux City's Brett Adcock took the hard-luck loss as he worked a complete game and allowed just two runs on five hits while also recording six strikeouts.

Cleburne 4, Gary SouthShore 2

The Cleburne Railroaders (33-23) left the station in a hurry and stayed in front of the Gary SouthShore RailCats the whole way to claim a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

SS Osvaldo Martinez (2-for-5) hit a solo home run on the second pitch of the game to give the Railroaders the early lead. In the next frame, he hit an RBI single that plated DH Grant Buck and Martinez scored with LF Noah Vaughn (2-for-3) when 2B Alay Lago singled to left field. Those four runs were more than enough for the Cleburne pitching staff to secure the victory.

Starting pitcher Austin Fairchild earned the win for five innings of work where he allowed one run on four hits and three strikeouts. Closer Edward Cruz earned the save with a perfect ninth.

For the RailCats, 2B Ryan Cash singled home RF Zach Welz in the second and CF Billy Cooke singled to plate LF Jesus Marriaga in the seventh.

Fargo-Moorhead 9. Kane County 6

Despite being out-hit 11-8, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (33-26) overcame an early deficit to top the Kane County Cougars 9-6.

The RedHawks took control of the contest in the sixth and seventh innings as they posted three runs in each. In the sixth, LF Kevin Krause (2-for-4) scored when CF Alex Boxwell reached on a fielder's choice and Boxwell scored alongside RF John Silviano when 2B Nick Novak scored. In the next frame, C Dylan Kelly (3-for-4) hit a three-run home run. Those six runs turned a 5-3 deficit into a 9-5 lead.

The Cougars pulled one back in the eighth with an RBI single from SS Nick Lovullo but that was the final run of the game. On the night for Kane County, 3B Gavin LaValley went 3-for-3 with an RBI and both 1B Kacy Clemens and C Josh Rollete each went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Lincoln 5, Kansas City 2

The Lincoln Saltdogs (35-20) pulled in front in the middle frames to topple the Kansas City Monarchs 5-2.

The Monarchs scored first in the top of the third inning when 2B Ryan Grotjohn hit a solo home run, but the Saltdogs answered with an RBI single from SS Ryan Long in the bottom of the frame. In the fourth, 1B Casey Gillaspie doubled home RF Gabriel Guerrero to take the lead again. But Lincoln took control in the fifth as 2B Garett Delano scored on sac fly from LF Justin Byrd and then Long hit a two-run shot in the next at-bat.

Byrd singled home RF Edgar Corcino (2-for-3) in the sixth to add an insurance run.

Milwaukee 7, Chicago 2

The Milwaukee Milkmen (37-20) took the second game of their three-game set with the Chicago Dogs 7-2 on Wednesday evening at Franklin Field thanks to a productive night from CF Brett Vertigan.

The Milkmen scored the first run of the day in the bottom of the second when DH Tony Rosselli singled home RF Trey Martin (3-for-4, 2 R). The Milkmen added two more runs in the third as SS Anibal Sierra stole home and Vertigan scored as LF Adam Brett Walker II bounced into a double play. Vertigan added a double in the fifth that scored Rosselli and he pushed two more runs across in the fifth with a triple to center. He finished the night just a home run short of the cycle.

Four different Dogs each had one hit including RF Danny Mars who hit his fifth home run of the year.

