Canaries Take Thriller vs. Explorers

July 21, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries won a thriller vs. the Sioux City Explorers 2-1 Wednesday night at The Birdcage. The Birds will look to sweep the Explorers Thursday night at 7:05.

Jabari Henry tripled for the first time this season to knock in Angelo Altavilla and Cade Gotta in the sixth. Wyatt Ulrich recorded one hit to extend his on base streak to 43 straight games.

Charlie Hasty (2-0) was credited with the win for the Canaries. Hasty pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out six Explorers en route to keeping them scoreless.

Brett Adock (2-7) was credited with the loss for the Explorers. Adcock went eight, allowing five hits and two runs (two earned). Caleb Frare picked up his sixth save of the season. Frare stranded two on the base paths with back-to-back strikeouts to secure the win for the Birds.

The series finale will feature RHP Jonah Smith (0-2, 8.15 ERA) on the mound for the Explorers and LHP Ty Culbreth (6-3, 4.71) on the bump for the Canaries.

Thursday night is Tik Tok and Neon Night at the Birdcage! The Canaries will raise awareness and resources for domestic violence. A cell phone drive for The Compass Center will coincide with a fun promotion by showing Canaries themed Tik Toks on the video board. The Birds will wear special neon colored jerseys that will be available for bidding!

For more information on the Canaries, follow the team on Twitter @canaries. To purchase tickets and for all other team information, visit sfcanaries.com. Media contact: joey@sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.