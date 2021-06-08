Goldeyes and Cougars Rained Out

JACKSON, TN - Tuesday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, June 9th. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game one set to begin at 5:05 p.m.

All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

