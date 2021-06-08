Goldeyes and Cougars Rained Out
June 8, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
JACKSON, TN - Tuesday's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, June 9th. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game one set to begin at 5:05 p.m.
All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca
The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.
In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 8, 2021
- Monarchs Make Flurry of Roster Moves - Kansas City Monarchs
- Goldeyes and Cougars Rained Out - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Arms Race: Melotakis Transferred to Marlins - Cleburne Railroaders
- Weather Delays and Infield Plays: Milkmen Defeat RedHawks 4-1 - Milwaukee Milkmen
- Darvill Returns, Goldeyes Land Former Third-Rounder - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Dogs Launch Six Home Runs in Run-Scoring Bonanza at Sioux City - Chicago Dogs
- Chicago Clobbers Six Homers, Snap X's Win Streak - Sioux City Explorers
- Milkmen Defeat RedHawks in Weather-Shortened Game - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.