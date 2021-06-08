Dogs Shut Down X's on off Night

Sioux City, IA - On what was a total off night for the Sioux City Explorers, the Chicago Dogs handed them their second straight loss, 8-0.

Sioux City's offense could just never get going against Dogs starter Michael Bowden (2-1). The former first round draft pick and big leaguer had his best stuff working as he twirled six shutout innings, allowing only two base runners all night. A walk in the bottom of the first, and a single in the fifth. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set in his first start against the X's on May 29th. He needed just 76 pitches to navigate the six innings as he picked up the win.

On the other side Brett Adcock (1-2) was handed the loss as he also went six innings but allowed five runs, four earned on seven hits. He walked six in the game while striking out three. Adcock tossed 123 pitches in the outing, setting a new season high for himself and the X's.

Chicago got four runs in the second inning, as they scored on a wild pitch to start things off. Michael Crouse, made his return to the Dogs roster and lineup from team Canada and picked up a pair of RBI on a double, he scored later in the frame on a ground out.

The Dogs added to their lead in the fourth as it was Crouse again, this time with a triple to right center field, he scored on a Brennan Metzger sacrifice fly.

And in the seventh Chicago again plated three runs with Crouse adding another RBI on a double.

Chicago put the finishing touches on the shutout with two innings from Justin Goosen-Brown who gave up a hit but also had a punch out. And Paul Schwendel who tossed a scoreless ninth walking one and striking out two.

Sioux City had just four base runners all night long as their two hits tied a season low.

With the win, Chicago takes the season series from the X's, as they have won four of the first five games of the seven game season series.

Sioux City will look to get back on the winning side of things on Wednesday night with first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Tyler Beardsley (3-1, 5.57 ERA) gets the ball for Sioux City, he will be opposed by Connor Grey (1-2, 4.74).

