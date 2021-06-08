Darvill Returns, Goldeyes Land Former Third-Rounder

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Tuesday, including the reinstatement of infielder Wes Darvill and left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke to the active roster, as well as the signing of catcher Austin Rei.

Darvill re-signed with the Goldeyes on May 7th and officially returns for his fifth season with the club. The Langley, British Columbia native hit .268 with five home runs and 31 RBI for the Goldeyes in 57 games in 2020, and was a member of Winnipeg's back-to-back American Association championship teams in 2016 and 2017. Darvill enters his 13th season of professional baseball, and reached the Triple-A level in 2018 after the Los Angeles Dodgers purchased his contract from the Goldeyes that off-season.

Seabrooke has made two relief appearances this season for the Goldeyes, allowing one earned run and striking out six over four and one-third innings. The Peterborough, Ontario native last pitched in 2019 for the High-A Carolina League's Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles) where he struck out 22 batters over 24.0 innings. Seabrooke was drafted by the Orioles in the fifth round in 2013, and was ranked the 13th best prospect in the Orioles' farm system by Baseball America in 2014.

Darvill and Seabrooke had been representing the Canadian National Team at the America's Qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Team Canada finished 2-3 at the event.

Rei (pronounced RYE) appeared in seven games earlier this season for the Double-A Central League's Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks). Prior to this season, the Berkeley, California native last played in 2019 for two affiliates in the Boston Red Sox' organization. Rei cut down 31 percent of opposing base stealers for the Double-A Eastern League's Portland Sea Dogs and the Red Sox' Rookie Gulf Coast League affiliate.

Rei has three seasons of experience at the Double-A level, and has thrown out 35 percent of opposing base stealers during six years of professional baseball. The 27-year-old is a career .216 hitter with 19 home runs and 127 RBI in 343 games played. Rei was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round in 2015 out of the University of Washington (Seattle, Washington), where he earned Pac-12 All-Conference honours for the Huskies as a sophomore in 2014. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Rei was voted an All-Star in 2016 while playing for the Low-A South Atlantic League's Greenville Drive, and earned Red Sox Organizational All-Star honours from MiLB.com in 2018.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have released catcher Zack Costello and infielder Milton Ramos.

The Goldeyes' active roster currently stands at 24 players. American Association clubs may carry up to 25 players for the duration of the 2021 season.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars at The Ballpark at Jackson tonight at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

