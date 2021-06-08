Anfernee Grier Making Most of Opportunity Thanks to Speed, Development at Plate

When Michael Crouse departed Chicago to play for Team Canada in the Olympic qualifiers, he left a centerfield-sized hole at the top of the order.

Crouse had been the Dogs' leadoff hitter for every game to start the season. Last year, he mashed 10 home runs at the top of the order while leading American Association with 20 stolen bases and earning co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Dogs manager Butch Hobson was honest about his concern with losing Crouse, but this quickly changed. Since Crouse's departure on May 24, Anfernee Grier has started every game in center and is making a significant impact.

Grier has six hits in his last four games and at least one hit in 10 of the last 11 games. During the Dogs' 12-6 win at Sioux City on June 7, Grier blasted his first home run of the season.

While Grier has been on fire at the plate, there was still something he had been longing for.

"That's all I've been talking about," Grier said. "I'm like 'I need a diving catch, I need a diving catch.'"

Grier dove but was unable to secure a potential diving catch on June 3, but the very next day against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Grier made two plays in center that were both worthy of Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Grier sprinted to his left and chased a fly ball that was sent into right center. Grier felt he got a good jump on the ball, but at first he didn't think he would get to it.

"Then as I kept running, I was like 'I think I can get to this ball,'" Grier said. "So at the last second, I caught it and I just dove and made a good catch. ... Sometimes I just shock myself."

While Grier might have been surprised that he came down with his first diving catch of the season, the next out recorded by the Dogs might have been even more shocking. With no outs in the top of the fifth inning, Grier first broke backwards when a fly ball was sent to left center in order to get a good read on the ball.

Grier noticed he wouldn't be able to get to the ball standing up, which is when he turned on his tremendous burners. Sprinting to his right, Grier made a full-extension dive and caught the ball backhanded before it touched the outfield grass.

"Towards the end I was like 'I don't know, I don't know,'" Grier said. "So that's why I ended up diving for it."

These highlight-reel catches from Grier marked back-to-back outs for the Dogs in one of the more spectacular ways imaginable. Not only did Grier fulfill his desire of making a diving catch, but he did so on two consecutive outs.

"That's the best feeling in the world," Grier said.

When Grier attended Russell County High School in Phenix City, Alabama, he ran a 60-yard dash in 6.63 seconds, which attracted the eyes of many MLB scouts. Grier played three seasons at Auburn where he led the Tigers in average, runs scored, hits, doubles and triples as a sophomore. Grier was drafted 39th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first roundÂ of the 2016 MLB Draft.

After playing four seasons at the Single-A level, Grier joined the Dogs for the 2021 season where his main goal has been to improve his game every day. Grier said this season has been one of his best baseball experiences in a long time because of the group of guys on the team and how much he has learned.

"I get to the park early everyday just because I'm excited to be here," Grier said. "I know when I get here, I get better."

While Grier might be best known for his blazing speed and his aggressive but smart nature on the basepaths, he has taken a big step forward at the plate, too. Grier said when he works with Dogs hitting coach Joe Dominiak, the main focus is on his hips and the direction of his swing path.

And an emphasis on staying through the ball has helped Grier become an effective piece in the Dogs lineup at the plate. Grier was recently moved up to the second spot in the Dogs batting order, where he has learned to set the table for the rest of his team.

If he can get on base, Grier knows sluggers like K.C. Hobson, Danny Mars and Johnny Adams will start seeing better pitches to hit, which ignites Grier's threat on the basepaths.

"They worry about me stealing bases and stuff like that, so I just try to get on base for my team and help the guys out," Grier said.

And Crouse has lent a hand to the young Grier. The two discuss hitting and their approaches at the plate. The 30-year-old Crouse has played professional baseball since he was 17, stepping to the plate nearly 5,000 times as a pro.

Grier often picks Crouse's brain about his approach at the plate, stealing bases or learning new strategies.

"I'm so shocked about how much he knows about the game, which is helping me," Grier said. "[It] has changed my perspective on how baseball should be played."

Although Grier looks up to Crouse for hitting advice, there may be an area where Grier has an advantage: pure speed.

"I think I got him," Grier said when asked who is faster between the two.

After falling short in the Olympic qualifying tournament, Crouse will rejoin the Dogs on Tuesday for a matchup with Sioux City. Butch Hobson may have a bit of a dilemma on his hands, as Grier has proven to be more than a capable replacement in Crouse's absence.

But that's not the worst problem to have. With four outfielders for three spots in Grier, Crouse, Mars and Brennan Metzger, Hobson said one will DH each game.

"Afernee's going to be in there," Hobson said. "Anfernee has been swinging the bat well, he can play outfield very well and he gives us some speed on the basepaths."

