Milkmen Defeat RedHawks in Weather-Shortened Game

FARGO, N.D. - A sweltering heat turned to lightning and a downpour at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night as the Milwaukee Milkmen held onto a first inning lead to defeat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-1 in a weather-shortened, six-inning contest. The game was delayed twice before being called due to heavy rain and thunderstorms in Fargo.

All the game's scoring took place in the first inning. Milwaukee scored four runs on four hits, including a three-run home run by catcher Christian Correa, and the RedHawks responded with a run of their own in the bottom half of the opening frame. After a Correlle Prime single with Boscan on first, an error by Milkmen right fielder Jay Charleston allowed Boscan to score and Prime to advance to second base. The only other real threat to score came in the fifth inning, but John Silviano struck out with runners on the corners to end the inning.

Despite posting a 0.00 ERA in his three earlier appearances this season, RedHawks starting pitcher Logan Nissen got the loss after giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in his 4.2 innings pitched. In relief, Alex DuBord came into the game in the fourth inning with runners on first and second but got out of the jam. He allowed no runs or hits and struck out a batter in 1.1 innings of work.

The RedHawks will continue their four-game series with Milwaukee tomorrow night at 7:02 P.M. at Newman Outdoor Field. The projected starters are RHP Bret Helton (1-2, 5.40 ERA) for the RedHawks and RHP Ryan Zimmerman (2-1, 2.25 ERA) for the Milkmen.

