Chicago Clobbers Six Homers, Snap X's Win Streak

Sioux City, IA - The Chicago Dogs hit six home runs in the series opening game on Monday night, as they ended the X's four game winning streak and beat Sioux City 12-6.

KC Hobson hit his first of two home runs on the night in the first inning, and a Johnny Adams blast to lead off the top of the second gave Chicago a 2-0 lead early.

The X's fought back in the second as Chase Harris belted his third homer of the year to deep left center field to tie the game at two.

Chicago though would take the lead for good in the third inning as it was Hobson again with a two run homer to right, giving Chicago a 4-2 lead.

The Dogs tacked on a three run home run in the fourth from Harrison Smith, extending their lead to 7-2 over Sioux City.

Xavier Altamirano (0-2) gave up the four home runs, in the four innings he pitched in as he was saddled with the loss. He allowed seven runs, all earned on nine hits while striking out four and walking two.

Sioux City had chances in the game to add to their scoreboard total but stranded five runners through the first three innings as they left a runner at third in the first, and left the bags packed in the third. In all the X's left 11 runners stranded.

Jose Sermo continued his hot hitting homestand as he went the opposite way for a home run. It was his fifth long ball in five games and his 42nd as a Sioux City Explorer as he is now fourth all time on the X's career home runs list as he passed Pete Barrows.

The win for the Dogs went to starter Garrett Christman as he tossed five innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He walked four and struck out five.

Chicago put the game away in the seventh as Anfernee Grier hit his first home run of the season, a two run shot. And then Grant Kay hit a three run homer with two outs in the frame to give the Dogs a 12-3 lead. Chicago's six home runs on the night landed just one homer shy of the league record.

Sioux City plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Dogs walked the bases loaded to give the game it's final score of 12-6.

Sioux City and Chicago continue their four game series on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 7:05 pm. Righty, Michael Bowden (1-1, 4.15) gets the ball for Chicago and south paw Brett Adcock (1-1, 4.69) takes the bump for Sioux City.

