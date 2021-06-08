'Dogs Set Franchise Record with Seven Steals in Win over Houston

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Keenan Bartlett tossed six shutout innings, and the Saltdogs stole a regular-season, franchise-record seven bases in a 10-1 win over the Houston Apollos at Haymarket Park on Tuesday night.

Bartlett now has 11 shutout innings in two starts this year, and the 'Dogs went a perfect 7-for-7 on the basepaths in their most lopsided win of the year.

Lincoln (9-9) snapped a three-game losing streak. The 'Dogs scored five times in the 2nd inning, and Josh Altmann hit a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the 4th. Lincoln scored twice more in the 5th before David Vidal's leadoff homer made it 10-0 in the 6th.

Bartlett allowed just two hits with one walk and five strikeouts, while Jake Hohensee pitched two shutout innings in relief. Joel Huertas, who was removed from the inactive list this afternoon, allowed one run in the 9th.

Altmann drove in a game-high four runs and one of Lincoln's seven steals. Edgar Corcino and Patrick Adams both had two steals, while Justin Byrd and Ryan Long added one. The 'Dogs tied a franchise record with six steals earlier this year, but never before has Lincoln had seven in a regular season game. The 'Dogs once had seven steals against Pensacola in Game 3 of the 2009 American Association championship series.

Houston (3-16) left 10 runners on, and managed just seven hits in the game.

The 'Dogs continue a nine-game homestand with game two of the series on Wednesday. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

