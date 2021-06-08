Weather Delays and Infield Plays: Milkmen Defeat RedHawks 4-1

FARGO-MOORHEAD, Nd - Bats were blazing early in the game for the Milkmen, but cooled down soon and wouldn't heat up again due to various weather delays.

Leading off for the Milkmen, Brett Vertigan and Logan Trowbridge, who both singled up the middle of the diamond to start off the first inning. David Washington entered the game American Association batter of the week and soon showed why, hitting a broken bat RBI up the middle scoring Vertigan. Christian Correa entered the batter's box with runners tatted on first and second, Correa cleared the bases after a big homerun over the left field wall giving the Milkmen a comfortable lead.

Myles Smith took his place on the mound for Milwaukee. Lead off batter Manny Boscan took to swingin', tapping a single between Aaron Hill and second base, the next matchup DH Jordan George, George struck out, but Boscan was able to advance after the drop third strike call. Luck did not change when Corelle Prime hit the ball to right fielder Jay Charleston whose throwing error to home would score Boscan, making the score 4-1.

The top of the fifth inning looked to be another proactive one for the Milkmen after Brett Vertigan led off with a walk, however it was extinguished soon after. Vertigan attempted to steal second after a pitch was dealt to Trowbridge where he was gunned down on a near perfect throw. Trowbridge took his time in his at bat and pulled out a walk, Adam Brett Walker II came to the plate putting a ground ball into play that would move Trowbridge, but not keep him safe at first. The RedHawks not wanting to risk Washington clearing the bases opted for an intentional walk, leaving Christian Correa to fight the final out. The side was retired after Correa hit a ground ball for out number three.

After four scoreless innings and a pitching duel between the RedHawks Logan Nissen, and Milkmen Myles Smith, the weather took a toll and Fargo's crew prepared for a storm. Lightning struck in the distance and the players were evacuated to their respective clubhouses. Fans were also instructed to keep away from their metal seats.

Roughly 30 minutes later the teams returned. Taking over on the mound for the Redhawks Alex DuBord. The delay seemed to be just the refreshment that Milwaukee needed, Conley grabbed his second walk of the night keeping the inning alive for Jay Charleston, who also kept an eye out for a walk. However, the pair was left stranded after a fly-out from Vertigan.

Taking over on the hill in the bottom of the sixth for the Milkmen, right handed pitcher Ryan Dunne. Who held the lead 4-1, after sneaking his curveball onto the field from the clubhouse.

After a complete sixth inning the grounds crew proactively came to cover the field in anticipation of a rain. Perhaps it was the heating and cooling of at bats that sparked the lightning in the outfield and brought on the storm, regardless after another delay the game was called. Since the game went for a full six inning the game was deemed a complete game, making Milwaukee the victor.

