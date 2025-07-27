Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun defeat the Golden State Valkyries by 31 PTS!

FINAL SCORE: 95-64

4 players had double figures for the Sun, while Tina Charles led the way with 24 PTS

29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







