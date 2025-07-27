Golden State Valkyries vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun defeat the Golden State Valkyries by 31 PTS!
FINAL SCORE: 95-64
4 players had double figures for the Sun, while Tina Charles led the way with 24 PTS
29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025
- Postgame Notes: Golden State Valkyries (11-13) vs. Connecticut Sun (4-20) - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Dominate against Valkyries, 95-64 - Connecticut Sun
- Valkyries Commit Season-Worst 23 Turnovers in Loss to Sun - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.