Ghost Pirates Sign Walton, McGee

September 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Thursday the club has signed defensemen Pito Walton and CJ McGee to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Walton, 24, joined the Ghost Pirates in early April after making his pro debut with the Florida Everblades on March 29. The Peapack, NJ, native skated in four games with Savannah, recording his first career point on April 5 in South Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound defenseman played five seasons collegiately, wrapping up his graduate season at Northeastern University. He appeared in 36 games with the Huskies in 2023-24, scoring five goals and adding 12 assists. From 2019-23, Walton played at Princeton University and served as the school's alternate captain during his senior campaign. In 124 total collegiate games, Walton produced 55 points (17 goals, 38 assists).

McGee, 25, signed an amateur tryout (ATO) with the Ghost Pirates in mid-April, suiting up for a pair of road games in Jacksonville and Greenville. Like Walton, McGee played five seasons in the NCAA, recording 159 games with Quinnipiac University, winning a national championship with the Bobcats in 2022-23. A native of Pearl River, NY, McGee scored eight goals and added 17 assists in college.

The Ghost Pirates have signed the following players to ECHL deals for the 2024-25 season:

Logan Drevitch (F)

Ross Armour (F)

Reece Vitelli (F)

Nick Granowicz (F)

Kyle Jeffers (F)

Will Riedell (D)

Devon Paliani (F)

Graham McPhee (F)

Pito Walton (D)

CJ McGee (D)

-GHOST PIRATES-

Group deposits are now available for the 2024-25 season! Whether you're hosting a company outing or bringing a group of friends together, Ghost Pirates games provide a terrific experience with discounted tickets, exclusive seating options and more! New seats have been added at the west end of the arena!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.