Nailers Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Network

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their broadcast network for the 2024-25 season. Games will continue to be aired on television, radio, and online.

WTRF My Ohio Valley will be the exclusive television home for Nailers Hockey. At least 34 of the team's 36 regular season home games will be aired on WTRF My Ohio Valley. This season's television broadcasts will feature new and unique segments designed specifically for the viewing audience, in addition to new camera angles, more replays, and customized graphics. These assets will bring fans closer to the game on the ice than ever before. WTRF My Ohio Valley can be found on Comcast channel 1165, Dish channel 6, DirecTV channel 8, and on Hulu under WTRF.

iHeartRadio returns as the team's radio partners, and all preseason, regular season, and playoff games will once again air on Mix 97.3 (WKWK). Mix 97.3 will also continue to be the radio home for the Wheeling Nailers Power Hour, which takes place live at the 19th Hole every Tuesday night from 6-7. In addition to being able to listen on the radio, fans will be able to tune in online at mix973wheeling.com and on the iHeartRadio app.

FloHockey also returns to the lineup as the official streaming provider of the ECHL. Every game in the ECHL will be available on FloHockey.TV, both live and on-demand for its subscribers, and it will also feature original content, interviews, and analysis.

DJ Abisalih puts on the headset for his 14th season as the Voice of the Nailers, and will call the action for every game, including his milestone 1,000th Wheeling broadcast on November 30th. Isaac Basinger returns for his fifth season as the team's color commentator, and will be expanding his role on the television broadcasts. Jonathan Burkhart and his crew with One JB Digital Media will be producing the games, which will elevate the experience for fans attending the games WesBanco Arena, as well as for viewers at home.

The Wheeling Nailers will open the 2024-25 season on the road against the Maine Mariners on Friday, October 18th. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 2nd against the Bloomington Bison at 7:10, and will feature trick shots by Swaggy P. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

