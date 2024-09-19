Oilers Sign Right-Handed Shots Justin Michaelian and Jack Clement

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signings of forward Justin Michaelian and defenseman Jack Clement.

Michaelian, 26, joins the Oilers after posting seven points (5g, 2a) in 26 ECHL games split among Iowa and Reading. The Wixom, Michigan native additionally notched eight points (3g, 5a) in eight games with SPHL Fayetteville. As a pro, Michaelian sports 10 points (5g,5a) in 39 ECHL games.

"Justin is a player that was referred to me by an Anaheim scout," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's five-year D1 player that bounced around our league a bit last year. He has shown some production in that time. He brings a high-level work ethic - penalty killing and faceoffs will be strong points of his game."

The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward spent most of his college career with Ferris State University, compiling 49 points (22g, 27a) in 99 games with the Bulldogs before transferring to the University of Maine for his final collegiate campaign.

The right-handed forward produced 67 points (31g, 36a) in 101 career BCHL games, all with the Victoria Grizzlies.

Clement, 25, was acquired during the offseason in a two-for-one trade that sent Dante Sheriff to the Cincinnati Cyclones. The 6'4, 205 lbs. defenseman appeared in eight games last season upon completing his collegiate career.

"Jack is a big, right-handed defenseman," Murray said. "Watching video on him, he loves to block shots. He got a taste of the ECHL last season after his final year of college, where he captained Miami University."

In 166 games with the University of Miami Ohio - the second-most in program history - the right-handed blueliner notched 33 points (10g, 23a) for the RedHawks. Clement served as Miami's captain in his final two campaigns.

The Detroit, Michigan native played 60 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL in 2018-19, recording 14 points (2g, 12a) and a plus-nine rating. Clement spent the previous season with the Shreveport Mudbugs, compiling 32 points (11g, 21a) and a plus-24 rating in 50 NAHL games.

Michaelian and Clement join Duggie Lagrone, Tyler Poulsen, Austin Albrecht, Serron Noel, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Trevor Thurston, Carter Popoff, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Kylor Wall and Jamie Rome as announced signings for the 2024-25 season

The Oilers host the first ever preseason game at the WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:05 p.m.

The Oilers kick off the regular season with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, Oct. 19, hosting the Rapid City Rush. The Oilers finish at two-in-two series on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 3:05 p.m.

