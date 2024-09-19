Forward Luke Loheit Joins Kansas City Mavericks

September 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce the signing of forward Luke Loheit.

"We are excited to welcome Luke to Kansas City," says General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He is a leader both on and off the ice, with impressive speed, grit, and tenacity. Luke is a versatile 200-foot player who can be utilized in all situations. His strong offensive instincts will make him a great addition to Mavs Country."

Loheit, 24, joins the Mavericks after a five-year career at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where he tallied 56 points in 166 games. He was named assistant captain for the 2022-23 season and earned the honor of captain for the 2023-24 season.

The 6'1" forward was a 7th-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, selected in the 2018 NHL Draft. During that time, Loheit played junior hockey for the Penticton Vees in the BCHL, recording 24 points in 43 games during the 2018-19 season. Prior to his time with the Vees, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native played high school hockey at Minnetonka High, where he served as captain in the 2017-18 season before transitioning to junior hockey.

To see Luke Loheit and the rest of the Mavericks, secure your seats today! Single Game Tickets are ON SALE NOW! Call 816-252-7825 to be a part of the action!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.