Tickets on Sale Now for Idaho Steelheads Exhibition Game on October 12

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club will host the Utah Grizzlies for an exhibition game at the Idaho Central Arena on Oct. 12 at 7:10 p.m. Click HERE to purchase tickets today.

Tickets begin at just $15 and may also be purchased at the Idaho Central Arena Box Office, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497).

The Idaho Steelheads will begin the regular season on Friday, Oct. 18 vs. the Utah Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. Click HERE for the full 204-25 home regular season schedule. Single game tickets for all Steelheads games will be announced early October.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

