Forward Jarrett Lee Agrees to Terms with Solar Bears

September 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced forward Jarrett Lee has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Lee, 25, joins the Solar Bears for his third professional season after spending time with the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones. In 58 games during the 2023-24 season, Lee scored 18 points (4g-14a) and tallied 20 penalty minutes.

In total, the Hibbing, Minnesota native has appeared in 71 ECHL games over two seasons, scoring 26 points (6g-20a).

Prior to his professional career, the 5-foot-11, 172-pound forward played his college hockey for Northern Michigan University (2018-2020), University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-2022) and University of St. Thomas (2022-2023). In 100 NCAA games over five seasons, Lee totaled 18 points (3g-5a). Lee played one season of junior hockey with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) scoring 26 points (8g-18a) during the 2019-20 season.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie, Kohei Sato, Jesse Jacques, Jarrett Lee

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson, Jimmy Mazza

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

