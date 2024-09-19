Bloomington Bison Name Andy Zilch as Play-By-Play Broadcaster

September 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President and CEO Larry McQueary announced today that Andy Zilch has been named as the team's inaugural play-by-play broadcaster.

Zilch has broadcasted minor league hockey for 11 seasons, including nine in the American Hockey League, calling nearly 900 professional games. Most recently, he filled-in for the St. Louis Blues, broadcasting on the team's flagship station on 101 ESPN. Zilch has also recently called games for the Champions Hockey League, the 2024 ACHA National Championships, the 2024 NCRHA National Championships, the 2024 NARCh Pro Finals Championships and the 2024 State Wars Pama Pro Invitational Championships.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Andy as the inaugural voice of the Bison," said McQueary. "His experience will be a great addition to our staff and complement our community-focused mindset. He is a talented broadcaster, and we look forward to the high caliber listening experience he will bring to our fans."

The St. Louis native spent five seasons with the San Diego Gulls, the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks calling games on AHLtv and the Gulls Audio Network including locally televised broadcasts on Fox5 San Diego. During that span, Zilch was tabbed to broadcast two Anaheim Ducks games on Bally Sports West. He has also had the honor to call the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic on SiriusXM NHL Network. Zilch returns to the ECHL where he spent two seasons from 2012-2014 with the Greenville Road Warriors.

"I am beyond thrilled to join a new organization and help build the foundation of a strong culture and high standard of Bison hockey," Zilch commented. "Entering this role, I couldn't be more pleased with the ownership and staff's accommodations to welcome me to Bloomington."

Zilch has displayed a strong passion for community involvement over his career. He has volunteered for charities and participated in community events such as the Habitat for Humanity, the Shriner's Hospital, the Western Mass Sled Hockey Team, the Jr. Comets mentorship program and at elementary schools focusing on PARP (Parents as Reading Partners) to encourage young students the importance of reading.

Before to his professional career, Zilch earned a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications with emphasis on radio and tv broadcasting from Lindenwood University. He immediately became involved with different types of media platforms, broadcasting radio/tv programs at Lindenwood's 89.1 The Wood radio station and the LUTV26 news station. He served three years as the television and radio play-by-play broadcaster for men's and women's ice hockey, as well as men's roller hockey. As a freshman, Zilch called the 2006 ACHA Division I Women's National Championship game.

In addition to broadcasting, Zilch will serve as the team's Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting. All Bison games can be watched live on flosports.tv.

