Utah Grizzlies Sign Forward Nick Pastorious

September 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Nick Pastorious for the 2024-25 season.

Pastorious played with the Delhi Flames in the OSHL, scoring 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in 9 games. He played in 7 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders and 9 games with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2021-22 season. Pastorious scored his first professional goal for Newfoundland vs Maine on February 9, 2022.

He played in the OHL with the St. Michael's Buzzers, Soo Greyhounds, Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Nick Pastorious, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow and James Shearer.

