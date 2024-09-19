Americans Sign Former Senators Draft Pick to the 2024-2025 Roster

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Robbie Baillargeon to a contract for the 2024-2025 season.

Robbie Baillargeon joins the Americans after playing the last several seasons in Europe. Last year he had 22 points in 39 games with Cergy-Pontoise in France (Ligue Magnus).

He has 30 total games in the ECHL, with the majority being played in a South Carolina Stingrays sweater during the 2017-2018 season. He had one game with the Tulsa Oilers during the 2018-2019 campaign.

"Robbie (Baillargeon) is a player that oozes hockey," said Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "He has a passion for the game that is unmatched. He brings versatility to our lineup, while playing both center and on the right side, as well as adding experience. We are excited to welcome Robbie to the Americans."

He played four years of college hockey, with most of his collegiate time at Boston University, where he led his team in scoring during the 13-14 season. While at Boston University, he was a teammate of NHL Star Jack Eichel, during the 14-15 season and played under former San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers Head Coach David Quinn.

The Americans open training camp in early October. The lone preseason game will be on Friday, October 11th in Northeast Tarrant County when the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Americans open the regular season in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th with an early morning game. Home-opening weekend is on Friday and Saturday, October 25th & 26th when the Americans welcome the Kansas City Mavericks to North Texas for a two-game weekend series. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets!

