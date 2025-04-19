Georgia Swarm vs. Buffalo Bandits - Game Highlights

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm YouTube Video







Led by Andrew Kew (4G,4A) the Swarm take down the Bandits 14-11 and punch their ticket to the postseason.

GAME RECAP

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.