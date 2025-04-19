Georgia Swarm vs. Buffalo Bandits - Game Highlights
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Led by Andrew Kew (4G,4A) the Swarm take down the Bandits 14-11 and punch their ticket to the postseason.
GAME RECAP
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 19, 2025
- Black Bears Topped by Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Smith Breaks NLL Assist Record in Regular-Season Finale - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Finish Strong With Win Over Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Wings - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Prep: Black Bears vs. Rush - Ottawa Black Bears
- Roughnecks Topple Desert Dogs - Calgary Roughnecks
- Seals Clinch a Spot in 2025 Playoffs - San Diego Seals
- Las Vegas Fall in Final Game - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Alabny FireWolves Fall to San Diego Seals to End 2024-2025 Season - Albany FireWolves
- Thunderbirds Clinch Home Playoff Game with Road Win Over Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Swarm vs. Bandits: Playoff Drama Unfolds Saturday Night in Duluth, GA
- Georgia Swarm Continue Playoff Push with Marvel Super Hero Night on April 5
- Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for High-Stakes Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three
- Georgia Swarm Trade Defenseman TJ Comizio to Colorado Mammoth for 3rd Pick in 2026 NLL Draft