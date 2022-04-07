Genovés' homer lifts River Cats to 2nd straight late-game victory

April 7, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - Trailing 3-1 and down to their final six outs, the Sacramento River Cats (2-0) stormed back to defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-2) on a late go-ahead three-run home run by catcher Ricardo Genovés.

Third baseman Wyatt Mathisen kicked off the rally with a single, and advanced to second on a walk by shortstop Alex Blandino to set up the Giants' No. 30 prospect Genovés.

After going down 0-2, Genovés fouled off two pitches from righty Seth Martinez before launching a towering blast for the advantage.

Entering with a newfound lead, right-hander Yunior Marte quickly slammed the door with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

Left-hander Michael Plassmeyer had a solid River Cats debut. The 25-year-old, who was acquired in the 2021 trade of righty Matt Wisler, struck out three and allowed just one run on three hits and three walks in 5.0 innings.

The Giants' No. 27 prospect on MLB Pipeline, right-hander Sean Hjelle (0-0, No ERA), will make his season debut in game three of the series. He'll take on reigning PCL Pitcher of the Year, right-hander Peter Solomon (0-0, No ERA), on Thursday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Sacramento left-hander Joey Marciano (1-0) was lights out in his Triple-A debut, striking out two of three batters in a perfect eighth inning. Right-hander Gregory Santos, the Giants' No. 15 prospect on MLB Pipeline, walked one and struck out two in his first appearance of the season.

The hero from game one, first baseman David Villar, knocked in the River Cats' first run of the day, giving him five RBIs through two outings.

Tied at one with two outs in the seventh, Houston's No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline Pedro Léon took Sacramento right-hander Cody Caroll deep for a go-ahead two-run homer.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.