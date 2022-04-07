Isotopes Edge Dodgers with Big Sixth

The Oklahoma City Dodgers suffered their first defeat of the season Wednesday night, losing, 6-5, to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (1-1) held a 4-2 lead before the Isotopes scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good. Later trailing, 6-5, the Dodgers put two runners on base with two outs in the ninth inning, but were unable to bring in a run. OKC trailed, 2-1, in the fourth inning when the Dodgers scored three runs. Jason Martin tied the game with a RBI double before Tony Wolters followed with a two-run double for a 4-2 Dodgers advantage. Albuquerque took advantage of two OKC errors in the sixth inning to score four runs and take the lead for good.

Of Note:

-After winning Tuesday's season opener, Oklahoma City entered Wednesday's game seeking back-to-back wins to open a season for the first time since 2006 when the team opened that season with five straight victories. OKC instead fell to 1-1 with their first loss of 2022.

-Infielder Zach McKinstry finished with a game-high three hits, including a double, and two RBI. He was also charged with two errors in the game.

-Infielder Miguel Vargas made his Triple-A debut Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored. Vargas enters the season tabbed as the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect by Baseball America and No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and was named the 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year by the Dodgers.

-Reliever Reyes Moronta entered the game in the eighth inning and struck out all five batters he faced in his OKC debut.

What's Next: The Dodgers continue their season-opening series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

