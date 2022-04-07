Bees Take Home First Win of the Season

The Salt Lake Bees earned their first win of the 2022 season on Wednesday night with a 9-5 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers. The Bees trailed 2-1 going into the fourth inning when they scored three runs to take a lead that they would not relinquish. Orlando Martinez tied the game with an RBI groundout and Monte Harrison put Salt Lake in front with a two-run homer to left field. The Bees would add two more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to put the game away.

Elvis Peguero (1-0) allowed one run in two innings of work with five strikeouts to pick up the win. Luis Rengifo, Chad Wallach and Harrison each had two hits for Salt Lake, while Harrison and Dillon Thomas each drove in two runs. Bees starter Ryan Smith went four and one-third innings and allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

