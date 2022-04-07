Isotopes Grind out First Victory of Season

Oklahoma City, OK - The Albuquerque Isotopes (1-1) rode a four-run sixth inning and six frames of two-hit, one-run ball from their bullpen to a 6-5 victory at Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening, picking up their first triumph of the 2022 campaign.

Trailing 4-2 entering the top of the sixth, Albuquerque took advantage of two walks and two errors in the inning to plate four runs despite only one knock and not getting a ball out of the infield. Ryan Vilade worked a bases-loaded walk to key the frame. Elehuris Montero then produced an RBI groundout tied it, before Scott Schebler's infield pop fly was dropped by Dodgers (1-1) shortstop Zach McKinstry for two additional runs.

The Isotopes bullpen made sure the lead held up. Reagan Todd fanned four batters in 1.2 innings, Heath Holder (1-0) pitched 1.1 frames of hitless ball before the dominance of JD Hammer and Zach Lee. Hammer struck out the side in his team debut in the seventh, then Lee worked a perfect eighth with a pair of punchouts. Chad Smith pitched around a single and walk to earn the save in his first outing of 2022.

Albuquerque registered nine hits, all of them singles. Elehuris Montero, Jonathan Morales and Wynton Bernard all finished 2-for-4.

Isotopes starter Frank Duncan pitched three-plus innings, surrendering five hits, four earned runs and two walks. The contest featured a combined 16 free passes, 21 strikeouts, three errors (all by OKC) and three wild pitches.

Topes Scope:

- With the victory, Albuquerque is at the .500 mark (excluding 0-0) for the first time since May 21, 2019 when they had a record of 23-23.

- The Isotopes have now split the first two games of a campaign 11 times in club history, with the prior most recent occurrence taking place in 2019.

- Albuquerque issued 10 walks, their most since giving up 11 free passes on May 21, 2021 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Right-handed pitcher Heath Holder has inherited 19 runners on base with the Isotopes since the start of last season and has permitted only one to score.

- Albuquerque is 13-3 when Frank Duncan starts on the mound over the last two seasons.

On Deck: Left-hander and Oklahoma native Dillon Overton is slated to make his Isotopes debut tomorrow evening against Dodgers right-hander Andre Jackson. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. MT.

